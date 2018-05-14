Foreign Envoys Shun U.S. Embassy Launch in Jerusalem

The controversy over Donald Trump's decision to move the U.S. Israeli embassy to Jerusalem has been underlined after foreign envoys gave a wide berth to the celebrations marking its launch. Envoys from just 33 of the 86 countries which have diplomatic missions in Israel attended the event, according to Reuters, ahead of Monday's official opening. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Benjamin Netanyahu were at the celebrations. Among the envoys that did arrive were delegates from Guatemala and Paraguay, which will open their own Jerusalem embassies later this month. Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has said the Jerusalem embassy is evidence that negotiations and “appeasement” have failed Palestinians and Muslims must carry out jihad against the United States. However the move has been welcomed in Jerusalem, where a local soccer team renamed itself Beitar Trump Jerusalem in honor of the "courageous" president.