Forensics in Rio Rule on Cause of Death of Taylor Swift Fan: Report
‘SERIOUS COMPROMISE’
A forensic report has ruled the cause of death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, who died after attending a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil in November, as heat exhaustion. A forensics report by the Forensic Medical Institute in Rio de Janeiro, obtained by the Associated Press Wednesday, added heat exposure led to cardiorespiratory arrest and that no preexisting conditions or substances were in her system that could have aided her death. Benevides was at the Swift concert on Nov. 17 when she fainted during the pop star’s second song. She was transported to hospital where she later died. The day of her death saw temperatures reach 105 Fahrenheit in the city, with the report noting she had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death” due to the heat. According to the Associated Press, Rio’s public prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into the case, while Rio police said Wednesday that “representatives of the company organizing the event will be called to testify.”