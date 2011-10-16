Former Agent Sue Mengers Dies

Former Hollywood agent Sue Mengers passed away Saturday, after several small strokes. The trailblazing and influential agent—whose client list included Barbra Streisand, Michael Caine, and Faye Dunaway—was 78 and died surrounded by her family. Mengers paved the way for female agents, her career peaking in the 1970s, and was known for her biting wit and lavish Hollywood dinner parties. As her career as an agent slowed in the eighties, “Agent Sue” became “Hostess Sue.” The character played by Dyan Cannon in The Last of Sheila was based on Mengers.