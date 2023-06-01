Former Arsenal Star Says Spanish Soccer Fans ‘Are All Nazis’
STRONG WORDS
Following a series of racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior, former Cameroonian soccer star Laureano “Lauren” Bisan-Etame Mayer said racism is a deeply entrenched problem among fans of Spanish soccer. “Supporters of Real Madrid, the Ultra Surs, Boixos Nois Barcelona, Frente Atletico Madrid, United Family Real Betis, Valencia’s Ultras Yomus, Blanquiazules Brigades Espanyol—they are all Nazis,” Lauren, a former star for Arsenal, told the BBC. “The Spanish authorities do nothing about them.” Spain has arrested seven people in connection with the attacks on Vinícius Júnior, but Lauren said authorities in the Spanish soccer league need to go farther to address the issue. “Spain is not a racist country,” Lauren said. “However the system and the people that run these institutions are racist.”