Ex-Atlanta Cop Garrett Rolfe Released on Bond Over Rayshard Brooks Shooting
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, will be allowed out on bond while his case is pending, a judge ruled Tuesday. Rolfe’s bond was set at $500,000, and Rolfe faces 11 charges including felony murder. Rolfe and his colleague were called out on June 12 after Brooks was found asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru. After speaking at length with officers and offering to walk home, Brooks allegedly resisted when Rolfe attempted to arrest him, grabbing a taser and firing it at Rolfe as he ran away. Brooks’ autopsy report showed that he was killed by two gunshots to the back. Video evidence showed that Rolfe kicked Brooks after he had been shot. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath in connection to the incident.