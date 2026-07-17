Former CNN Anchor Teases 2028 White House Run

Don Lemon, 60, has opened the door to a potential 2028 White House campaign, saying he could do a better job as president than Donald Trump.

The former CNN anchor made the comments during an appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast on Wednesday, where hosts Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong asked whether he had any political ambitions.

Lemon explained that people frequently encourage him to run for office.

“People keep asking me to do it,” he said.

When Dhanraj pressed him on whether he was genuinely considering a campaign, Lemon replied: “I’m being totally serious.”

The broadcaster went on to criticize several of the figures already being discussed as potential 2028 contenders. He argued that Trump’s own political success proved that candidates no longer need years of government experience to reach the Oval Office.

Don Lemon was a CNN anchor for 17 years Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

“I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States,” Lemon said, adding that he believes he would listen to advisers and experts rather than act as if he already had all the answers.

The remarks build on comments Lemon made earlier this year. During a March appearance on Pod Save America, he admitted he had occasionally considered running for president, despite concerns about the intense scrutiny that accompanies a national campaign.

“I could definitely run this country better than Donald Trump,” he said at the time.

The 22nd Amendment prevents U.S. presidents from running for a third term Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

Lemon also acknowledged that any campaign would face major obstacles. He said he would likely need to run as a Democrat rather than an independent and admitted that fundraising could be a challenge because he would not want to accept money from big corporations.

The former CNN star first fueled speculation during a journalism summit in London in May, where he described himself as a self-made millionaire who had reached the top of his profession. Backstage, he told Vanity Fair: “I think the country needs me.”

Lemon’s presidential tease comes as he prepares to fight federal charges related to his coverage of an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, in January.

He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and religious-freedom-related charges, insisting he was acting as an independent journalist rather than a participant in the demonstration.

The Trump administration charged Lemon with civil rights crimes over coverage of immigration protests in Minneapolis Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The outspoken Trump critic has rebuilt his public profile since being fired by CNN in April 2023 after 17 years at the network. His departure followed controversy over comments that Republican politician Nikki Haley was not “in her prime,” as well as allegations of misogynistic behavior toward colleagues, which he denied.