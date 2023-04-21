Former Colleagues Rip Ron DeSantis’ Rude Behavior
‘HE’S AN ASSHOLE’
More stories of Ron DeSantis’ weird, off-putting interpersonal skills have emerged this week—this time from his former colleagues. On Friday, Politico reported that former Rep. David Trott (R-MI) contacted the outlet to accuse the Florida governor of a years-long personal slight. “I sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me,” Trott said. “I was new to Congress, and he didn’t introduce himself or even say hello.” Trott also called DeSantis a “very arrogant guy” and said he was unsurprised that members of the Florida delegation are choosing to back Donald Trump instead. “I think he’s an asshole,” Trott added. “I don’t think he cares about people.” Separately, The New York Times reported Thursday that following the death of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s (R-FL) father last year, she received a letter of condolence from Trump. But another letter came from DeSantis’ wife, Casey, not the governor himself. “Trump’s operation is personal,” Luna said. “You take the time to actually get to know the people you’re going to be working with and that does make a difference.”