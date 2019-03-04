CHEAT SHEET
John Hickenlooper, Former Colorado Governor, Announces 2020 Bid
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is the latest to join the crowded Democratic field for president in 2020. He launched his campaign Monday morning with a video called “Standing Tall” that tracks his life from being laid off as a geologist to becoming the owner of a brew pub, and then elected mayor of Denver before he was twice elected governor of the state. He paints the president as a “bully” who needs to be defeated. “I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for,” Hickenlooper says in the footage, against a backdrop of provocative images of Trump behaving badly. “As a skinny kid with Coke-bottle glasses and a funny last name, I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies.”