Former Congressman Joe Sestak Ends 2020 Presidential Bid
Former Congressman Joe Sestak announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of Democractic presidential field dropping the number of people seeking the nomination to 17. Sestak, a former Navy admiral and Pennsylvania congressman, did not qualify for any presidential debates, and faced an uphill battle to gain national media recognition and as a result traction in fundraising. Sestak’s short-lived bid from the crowded pool of Democratic candidates brings the number down to 17. “Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” Sestak said in a letter to supporters, adding, “I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered—whether by volunteering, offering financial contributions or coming to our campaign events.”