Ex-Congresswoman Katie Hill, 7 Months Pregnant, Tests Positive for COVID
‘STAY SAFE’
Katie Hill has contracted the coronavirus while nearly eight months pregnant, according to the former U.S. Representative’s Twitter account. “I’m boosted and got COVID and am quarantined for Christmas while almost 8 months pregnant,” Hill, 34, wrote, “and although my symptoms are mild I really wish I’d cancelled my plans for the couple weeks before this so stay safe out there, folks.” She then hit back at a user in the replies who asked how she could “allow” herself to get COVID, saying that she “never stopped wearing masks.”
Hill, whose congressional career blew up two years ago after a complicated scandal culminating in the Daily Mail publishing nude photos of her, announced her pregnancy with the baby’s father and her partner of two years, Alex Thomas, in October. She said that she didn’t think “it was possible” for her to get pregnant following a surgery for endometriosis, which left her with one ovary. “I have to see it as a miracle,” she told Vanity Fair, “and a sign of hopefully a lot of good things to come.”