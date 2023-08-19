CHEAT SHEET
Former Conservative Senator James Buckley Dies at 100
Former U.S. senator and federal judge James Buckley died on Friday at 100 years of age. He was a senator for New York with the Conservative Party in the 1970s before transitioning to the Republican Party and serving in a number of positions during the Reagan administration. In 1985, he was confirmed as a federal judge in a U.S. Appeals Court after being nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan. According to the Conservative Party of New York, Buckley was “the only American to hold senior roles in all three branches of government” and was a “man for all seasons.” Buckley also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and he became the oldest living senator during his centennial in March.