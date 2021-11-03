CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former Cop Eric Adams Is Elected NYC’s Second Black Mayor
LANDSLIDE
Read it at AP
Democrat Eric Adams defeated his Republican opponent soundly Tuesday in the race to become New York City’s next mayor. When Adams succeeds Bill de Blasio in January, he will become the city’s second Black mayor after David Dinkins, who governed from 1990 to 1993. Adams is currently the Brooklyn borough president and a former NYPD captain. Curtis Sliwa lost by a landslide in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one. Still, the Guardian Angels founder captured his fair share of attention, bringing one of his many cats to the voting booth wrapped in a red blanket that matched Sliwa’s own beret and engaging in verbal spats with poll workers.