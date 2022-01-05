NYC Mayor Eric Adams, an Ex-Cop, Put in Splint by Cop’s Handshake

Eric Adams has spent less than a week as New York City’s mayor, but he’s already worse for wear. The former NYPD captain said in a press conference Wednesday that a handshake with a local NYPD chief left two of the fingers on his right hand in a splint. “I shook someone’s hand, and I felt an electric shock in my little pinky, and it went a little misaligned,” Adams said. “When I went to the doctor yesterday, they said it wasn’t broken, that it would just heal, and since I’m a former athlete, I just put some tape on it and just be hardcore.”