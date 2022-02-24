Co-Stars Accuse Late Hollywood Icon Jerry Lewis of Rampant Sexual Abuse
‘DUMBSTRUCK’
Former co-stars of legendary comedian Jerry Lewis have stepped forward to condemn the late actor’s allegedly predatory behavior throughout his career. In an investigation by Vanity Fair, Hollywood veterans Karen Sharpe, Hope Holiday, and Renée Taylor revealed how Lewis, who died in 2017 at the age of 91, navigated movie sets with complete autonomy, and used his power to manipulate and trap women in abusive situations. Sharpe, 87, recalled an incident when she was asked to model set costumes for Lewis who then, “Grabbed me,” Sharpe said, adding, “He began to fondle me. He unzipped his pants. Quite frankly, I was dumbstruck.” When she stopped his advance, Lewis apparently became furious and ostracized her on set. As the women collectively attested, this type of behavior from Lewis was customary and enabled due to his fame.