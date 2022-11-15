Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Signs Paid Deal With Fox News: Report
INKED
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid contributor one month after leaving the Democratic party, a representative for the cable channel confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. The rep said the deal had been inked on Monday and that Gabbard will begin to appear on its programs as of next week. Though Gabbard voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and endorsed Joe Biden after dropping her own 2020 Democratic bid for president, she began to peel away from the party this year, and was notably critical of the Biden administration over its handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Gabbard officially dropped out of the party last month, posting a video on Twitter claiming it is “now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.” Though nominally an independent, she switched sides during the 2022 midterms, endorsing and campaigning for Republican politicians including 2020 election-denying gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Gabbard wasted no time promoting her new gig, stepping in to guest host Tucker Carlson’s show on Monday night.