‘What We Saw Was Terrifying’: Former Senior Trump Administration Official Backs Biden
‘TERRIFYING’
Former Trump Administration official Miles Taylor announced his support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and publicly denounced the president Monday afternoon. Taylor had served in the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019, and was former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s chief of staff. “After serving for more than two years in the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership during the Trump administration, I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions,” Taylor wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Taylor accused Trump of turning DHS into “a tool for his political benefit,” only focusing on issues he believed to be central to his re-election and giving little consideration to the potential effects of proposed policies before endorsing them.
In a Republican Voters Against Trump advertisement, Taylor announced that he was endorsing Joe Biden, saying that what he witnessed in the Trump administration was “terrifying.”