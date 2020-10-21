Former Disney CFO Alleges Wealthy Couple Is Squatting in His $2.2-Million Connecticut Mansion
RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS
A former Disney CFO is accusing a couple of taking advantage of the coronavirus eviction moratorium to squat in his multimillion-dollar Connecticut mansion. Lawrence Rutkowski alleges Denora and A. Mark Getachew moved into his $2.2-million Greenwich house in June and haven’t paid rent since. “It is clear that they have no intention of paying rent — now or in the future because they know Governor [Ned] Lamont keeps extending the ‘no-eviction’ moratorium,” Rutkowski wrote in an affidavit, according to the New York Post. The loophole is meant to protect renters, primarily low-income ones, from predatory landlords during the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He further accused the couple of making permanent modifications to the home and running up large bills in his name, including a $45,000 pool repair. The Getachews countered by saying that Rutkowski lied when he said the house, which rents for $11,000 per month, had a functioning air conditioning system, pool, hot tub, and waterfall. They say they paid for the repairs and that Rutkowski told them to deduct the cost from the rent but later backpedaled.