Former FBI Chief Heads Penn State Probe

Embattled Penn State University has tapped former FBI director Louis Freeh to lead an independent investigation into the sex-abuse scandal that's rocked college sports. Freeh said the probe will be "leaving no stone unturned." Meanwhile, the boy who first came forward to accuse former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky of sexual assault had to leave high school in the middle of his senior year because of intense harassment. Former head coach Joe Paterno’s attorney told Good Morning America that the coach strongly condemns bullying. That might be little comfort for the victim—his mother said students are blaming her son for the firing of Paterno.