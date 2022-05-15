CHEAT SHEET
Camila Cabello Will Replace Kelly Clarkson and Join 'The Voice' as a Coach
NBC’s hit show The Voice will get a new voice of its own this fall, as pop star Camila Cabello announced in a TikTok that she is joining as a coach for the first time in season 22. Replacing Kelly Clarkson, she will join previously announced judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend once she takes her seat in one of the show’s characteristic red swivel chairs. During season 21 of The Voice, she served as an advisor to John Legend’s team, who described her “an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right.” Cabello herself rose to stardom during a television competition, as her former band Fifth Harmony was formed on The X Factor in 2012.