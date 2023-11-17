CHEAT SHEET
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, has entered hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia, according to a Friday afternoon announcement by the Carter Center. It comes six months after her family shared that she had been diagnosed with dementia, and nine months after her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, went into hospice care. The couple’s grandson said in a Friday statement that they both “are spending time with each other and their family” and are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.” In 2021, Jimmy Carter told ABC News that marrying Rosalynn in 1946 was the “most important thing in my life.”