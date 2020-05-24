Ex-Florida Rep. Allen West Injured in Motorcycle Accident After ‘Free Texas’ Rally

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
Allen West, a former Florida congressman, says he is “alive by the grace of God” after suffering a concussion, fractured bones, and lacerations in a motorcycle accident in Texas on Saturday. Luke Twombly, a spokesman for West’s campaign for the Texas Republican Party chair, said West “plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his regular calendar of activities upon clearance by his medical team.” West was struck by another motorcyclist after a car “cut in front of him” on his drive back from the “Free Texas Rally” in Austin, but is now recovering and in stable condition, according to a statement on his Facebook page.