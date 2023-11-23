Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report
The cause of death of celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, who had shows on PBS and Food Network and competed on Iron Chef and Top Chef franchises, has been revealed, TMZ revealed Wednesday. Chiarello’s official cause of death has been listed as an allergic reaction resulting in anaphylactic shock, leading to a heart attack, the Napa County coroner told TMZ. According to the outlet, Chiarello was revived at hospital only to die later of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, when oxygen and blood is cut off to the brain. Though cocaine was not listed as a cause of death, the coroner said recent use of the substance was a “significant condition” in the findings. It is unclear what exactly Chiarello was allergic to, and whether it was food-related.