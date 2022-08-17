Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself.

Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.”

“The country, I think, is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump,” Ingraham said on The Truth With Lisa Boothe.

Bolling, who left Fox News in 2017 after an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and who joined Newsmax last summer, made clear he didn’t approve of Ingraham deviating one bit from the pro-Trump agenda.

While discussing the FBI’s seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago, Bolling claimed, “The more we hear about it, the more the lies will be uncovered.”

“And yet even those who are supposedly on the right side of things,” he continued while a Fox News logo was shown on screen, “like to say it’s about the time to have given up on Donald Trump. Maybe they gave up on the man. Much like the organization she works for, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham seems to have thrown in the proverbial Trump towel.”

After playing the relevant clip from Ingraham’s podcast appearance, Bolling said he “respectfully” begged to differ, noting how Ingraham is a friend of his and has been a “solid, solid Trump supporter” who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

“What do you mean, ‘No Trump?’” Bolling asked. “What’s wrong with you?”