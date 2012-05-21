Former Goldman Director Faces Jury

CHEAT SHEET
A year after Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam stood trial for insider trading, his friend Rajat Gupta will stand trial Monday in the same federal court. A former board member at Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble, Gupta has been accused of passing tips to Rajaratnam, allegedly letting him know in advance about a $5 billion Berkshire Hathaway investment, as well as other proprietary financial information. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors may have a tough time making charges stick, according to at least one Manhattan attorney. “The core defense message will be, ‘There is just not enough evidence,’” said Tom Dewey, a lawyer not involved in Gupta’s case.