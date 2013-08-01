Former Goldman Trader Found Liable

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Tough luck. On Thursday, Wall Street’s regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, won its first suit against an employee of a big American bank involved in bad mortgage deals sold to investors before the financial crash. Fabrice Tourre, a former trader at Goldman Sachs, was found liable on six of seven charges and faces a fine or a ban from Wall Street. Observers have criticized the pursuit of a midlevel employee rather than the bank’s executives. In 2010, the SEC charged Goldman with fraud, but settled for $550 million.