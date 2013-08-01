CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former Goldman Trader Found Liable

    back to 2008

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    Tough luck. On Thursday, Wall Street’s regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, won its first suit against an employee of a big American bank involved in bad mortgage deals sold to investors before the financial crash. Fabrice Tourre, a former trader at Goldman Sachs, was found liable on six of seven charges and faces a fine or a ban from Wall Street. Observers have criticized the pursuit of a midlevel employee rather than the bank’s executives. In 2010, the SEC charged Goldman with fraud, but settled for $550 million.

    Read it at The New York Times