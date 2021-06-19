Ex-GOP Congressional Candidate in ‘Italygate’ Conspiracy Theory Falsely Claimed to Own $30M House: Report
COOL STORY
Some people choose to believe in one outrageous conspiracy theory, like the idea that Italian satellites helped switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Michele Roosevelt Edwards, a former Republican congressional candidate at the center of the so-called “Italygate” conspiracy theory pushed by Trump supporters in late 2020, likes to believe in many—including about where she lives, per a Washington Post report. One of the many emails then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen last December during Trumpworld's quest for proof of election fraud included the theory printed on USAerospace Partners letterhead, a company owned by Edwards. The Post found that Edwards had developed a string of lies in recent years, including another one of her companies releasing a statement from an Italian lawyer pushing the unfounded theory. Her most outlandish, though, came from a video interview in which she gave a tour of a home worth about $30 million she claimed was hers. The home is actually owned by a company formed by David B. Ford and is currently on the market. Ford's widow denied Edwards lived at or owned the home. Edwards declined to comment to The Post.