Star Opens Up on Stalker Who Killed Himself in Her Yard
SHOCKING
Former iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove says she still struggles eight years after her stalker lit himself on fire and then died via suicide in her yard. The Mother of the Bride star was 23 at the time and still lives in the house where the drama unfolded. “That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” she said. “I just don’t feel super safe in that house.” Her stalker shot at a woman, who Cosgrove met years later at an event at Kitten Rescue LA, as she drove near the former child star’s home thinking it was her. The woman told her, “I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at.” “She seemed like she processes things in a similar way that I do,” Cosgrove said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.