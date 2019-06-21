Ex-JFK Airport Supervisor Admits She Took Bribes From Foreign Governments

Former JFK airport supervisor Marlene Mizzi admitted to taking bribes from foreign countries in exchange for allowing them to park their planes overnight during the United Nations General Assembly. In 2014, Mizzi didn’t get approval before giving a Qatari diplomatic flight an overnight exemption. Mizzi received meals, gifts, and limo rides from the Qatari government as well as other foreign governments, state prosecutors said. Mizzi pleaded guilty to charges of official misconduct and receiving unlawful gratuities.