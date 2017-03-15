Former L.A. Sheriff Lee Baca Found Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
Lee Baca, former sheriff of Los Angeles County, was found guilty on Wednesday of obstructing a federal investigation pertaining to abuses in county jails. Baca, once a popular sheriff who was known for progressive ideas about criminal justice, is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and is likely to face time in federal prison. Prosecutors argued in the case that Baca was part of a conspiracy that began in 2011, to obstruct attempts from the FBI to investigate claims of corruption and abuse in his jails. The scheme allegedly involved an attempt to keep FBI agents away from an inmate who had been allegedly used as an informant, manipulating potential witnesses and intimidating an FBI agent.