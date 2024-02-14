Former Meta Engineer Reportedly Kills Family, Then Shoots Himself
MURDER-SUICIDE
A man reportedly killed his wife and their two children in their home in San Mateo, California, on Monday, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide according to the New York Post. While the identities of the family members have not yet been released, reports say that the father, who is believed to have committed the murders, is a former software engineer for Meta. The man allegedly shot his wife in the bathtub before then shooting himself, sources told KTVU. A 9 mm handgun was found close to the two bodies. The couple’s 4 year-old twin sons were found dead in one of the $2.1 million house’s five bedrooms, but they weren’t shot and sources told NBC Bay Area that there was no trauma to their bodies. Sources told ABC7 that the twins had been poisoned, but no official cause of death has been released. Police discovered the family’s bodies when responding to a 911 call around 9 a.m. on Monday morning. The caller said it’d been awhile since they’d heard from the family. Police believe that the incident was a murder suicide because they found no signs of forced entry. “Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public, as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” the San Mateo police said in a statement.