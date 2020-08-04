Ex-Michigan State University Gymnastics Coach Sentenced for Lying About Larry Nassar Abuse
BEHIND BARS
Former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months of probation after being found guilty in February of lying to investigators about her knowledge of Larry Nassar’s history of sexual abuse. Klages’ lawyers had argued that she should not be give jail time because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. Two witnesses had testified in February that they told Klages of his abuse in 1997, but her lawyers insisted that she had no knowledge of the assaults. Klages claims she does not remember being told, and insists she did everything possible to protect gymnasts. “Her inaction empowered Larry Nassar to continue committing his heinous crimes,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, “and for her dishonesty, Ms. Klages will be forever tied to the trail of victims Nassar left behind.”