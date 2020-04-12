Scandal-Scarred Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Wife Split

Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office amid scandals that included an extramarital affair, is getting divorced. The onetime GOP star and wife Sheena announced on social media that “after much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children.” The politician, who has been married to Sheena since 2011, was elected governor in 2016 and stepped down a year and a half later after the affair he had before taking office came to light and as he battled accusations of campaign-finance skulduggery.