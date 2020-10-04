CHEAT SHEET
    Former MLB Pitcher Charles Haeger Found Dead After Being Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    One day after police say former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger killed his ex-girlfriend Danielle Long in her home in Scottsdale, he took his own life. Haeger, 37, was accused of murdering his ex on October 2 after a roommate reported that he had stormed his ex girlfriend’s bedroom. “Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate,” police said Friday. “The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911.” Haeger’s lifeless body was found at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park around 4 p.m. Oct. 3.

