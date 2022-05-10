Mr. Universe Winner Fighting for Life After Jumping From Window, Pal Says
HARD TIMES
Three-time Mr. Universe winner Calum von Moger is battling for survival after jumping from a second-floor window last week, according to a bodybuilder pal Nick Trigilli. Moger, a 31-year-old Australian actor and bodybuilder, severely injured his spine in the fall and is reportedly in an induced coma. Trigilli said in a video that Moger was apparently under the influence of drugs when he jumped. In posts to his 3.2 million Instagram followers, Moger had opened about about difficulties in his personal life, including apparently being kicked out of his family’s home in Australia recently. “We’ve all been through hard times,” Moger wrote. “I admit, I messed up bad many times.” Fans and fellow bodybuilders are sending messages of support, as Moger’s fate remains unclear.