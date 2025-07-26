Chuck Todd Skewers Hunter Biden’s Desperate Redemption Tour

Former NBC host Chuck Todd says Hunter Biden isn’t doing himself—or Democrats—any favors with his media tour.

The wayward member of the Biden family sat down for two interviews—with Andrew Gallaghan’s popular Channel 5 podcast last weekend, and then with former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison on the At Our Table podcast on Tuesday—going off on an expletive-laden rant against his father’s detractors and opening up about his alcohol and drug addictions.

“I don’t think this does Hunter Biden any good. I don’t think this does Joe Biden any good. It certainly doesn’t do the Democratic Party any good,” Todd said Friday on his podcast, adding that he’s generally an advocate for going to therapy, “but let’s not do it public. Try to deal with your issues amongst yourself.”

Former NBC host blasted Hunter Biden for a series of recent interviews in which he went after his father President Joe Biden's critics and spoke openly about his past struggles with substance abuse. NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Clips from Biden’s sit-downs that have gone viral feature him blasting long-time Democratic Party donor George Clooney for “not [being] a f–king actor, [but] a brand,” CNN’s Jake Tapper for having “the smallest audience on cable news,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville for not having “won a race in 40 f–king years,” and the hosts of the Pod Save America podcast as “junior f–king speechwriters.” He further expounded on the difference between crack and cocaine and what makes crack so addictive.

Biden also revealed that his father had taken Ambien before his disastrous debate against Trump in June 2024.

“I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world ... He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s--t, they give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage and he looks like a deer in the headlights,” Hunter said.

Hunter Biden revealed that his father had taken Ambien before his disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump in July 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Todd expressed disappointment in the podcasters who’d had Biden on their shows in the first place, accusing them of simply interviewing the former first son with a view toward publicity rather than actually advancing political discourse.

“I have a real problem with the folks that are booking him—if you’ve chosen to book Hunter Biden, you’ve chosen to book spectacle,” he said. “The two interviews that have gone viral were both designed to get attention, not surface new facts, not to give you a better understanding of what may have happened.”

Todd also explained why he’d never have Biden on his program.