Hunter Biden Really Needs to Shut It

Let’s establish a few quick facts about Hunter Biden: He has never been elected to anything, ever. His business acumen appears to amount, largely, to having the last name “Biden.” And his artistic acumen appears to amount, largely, to having the last name “Biden.”

So I simply cannot figure out why Hunter thinks that the Democratic party—or the world—is in need of his opinions about politics.

But yet…he just keeps talking. And with every word digs the hole deeper and deeper for the party his father once led.

The latest came in the form of an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan. The whole thing is more than three hours long. The ‘highlights’ include him ranting about George Clooney (“not a f—king actor, he’s a brand”); Jake Tapper (“the smallest audience on cable news”); James Carville (“hasn’t won a race in 40 f—cking years”); and the Pod Save America bros (“junior f—king speechwriters”) among others.

Hunter Biden is pictured during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

There’s more. So much more. Again, the interview goes on for three hours. And it’s all along the same lines: Hunter raging about how unfair and mean everyone has been to him and his dad.

He had similarly tried to re-write history—during an appearance on former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s podcast—by insisting that, if only the Democratic party had stayed loyal to his dad, Joe Biden would have won the 2024 election.

The Republican party could not have said it better themselves.

Consider that the GOP finds itself in a second week of struggles over how to move on from the botched announcement by the Department of Justice that its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein is over.

And that Republicans continue to fret as President Donald Trump’s approval ratings sink—slowly but surely.

The best thing that Democrats could do right now is a whole lot of nothing. Republicans got themselves into this mess. Let them get themselves out of it. (They’ve done a piss poor job of it so far.)

But, no!

Hunter Biden has made up his mind that everyone in the political world is an idiot. And not only that, but that he really has to broadcast that opinion.

Here’s some real talk, Hunter: No one is interested in your takes. If your goal is to help either a) your dad or b) The Democratic party, you are doing it all wrong.

Senator Joe Biden shares a moment with his son, Hunter Biden in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C in August, 1987. Joe McNally/Getty Images

Hunter, I am assuming, thinks he is somehow serving as a defender of his father. But does Joe Biden really need a defender? And is insisting everyone but your immediate family is a complete moron the right way to defend him? (It is not.)

As for the broader Democratic party, the worst thing it can do is to keep the Bidens front and center. Hunter is a real problem for a party trying to rebuild its brand. He’s wildly off message. So the question, really, is who is going to tell Hunter to shut it—and will he listen?