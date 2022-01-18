De Blasio Admits ‘Fair Share of Mistakes,’ Says He Won’t Run for Governor
‘GOOD THINGS AHEAD’
Bill de Blasio, the former mayor of New York City, has decided he won’t launch a bid for governor of New York. “No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Standing on the street in his Brooklyn neighborhood, the former mayor highlighted his accomplishments over two terms in office, and said he would share more on his future plans in the coming days. “I made my fair share of mistakes,” he admitted. “I was not good with groundhogs at all. Probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym. But you know what? We changed things in this town.” De Blasio had previously signaled he was considering jumping into the crowded Democratic primary field, where he would have faced off against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, public advocate Jumaane D. Williams, and Long Island’s Rep. Tom Suozzi. A poll from the Siena College Research Institute, released earlier on Tuesday, found that support for de Blasio hovered around 12 percent, trailing limply behind Hochul’s 46 percent.