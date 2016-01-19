Former NFL Star: I Regret Having Played

CHEAT SHEET
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antwaan Randle El says that if he could go back in time, he would not have taken up a career in professional football. The 36-year-old retiree revealed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that “I have to come down sideways sometimes, depending on the day,” because of the neurological damage suffered from years of taking hits on the field. “If I could go back, I wouldn’t [have played],” he said. “I would play baseball.” Randle El is best known for being the only receiver to throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl.