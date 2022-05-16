Rajon Rondo Accused of Terrorizing Family With Gun During Freakout
‘EXTREMELY FEARFUL’
The mother of Rajon Rondo’s two children filed an emergency protective order against the NBA All-Star on May 13, alleging she fears for her safety. Ashley Bachelor, 36, claims she was prompted to file the order after Rondo, a point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on a violent rampage through their home and uttered a death threat. During the confrontation, she claims he ripped a gaming console out of the wall and smashed items around the house. The tirade was allegedly prompted after Bachelor asked their son to quit playing video games to help with laundry. Rondo then allegedly left the home and returned with a gun. He demanded their children be brought to him and allegedly proceeded to scream at them for being afraid of him while he still wielded the gun. Though the incident eventually deescalated, she says she feared Rondo would shoot her if she intervened. “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior,” she claimed, adding that he is “verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive.” She also claimed he taunts their son by calling him a “pussy” and calls their daughter a “thot” and “bitch.” TMZ reports that a local judge granted the order and that Rondo has yet to comment.