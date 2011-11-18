Former Philippine President Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was arrested in her hospital room Friday after she tried to leave the country, ostensibly for medical treatment. Arroyo, in a wheelchair, was turned back from the airport Tuesday. Her successor, President Benigno Aquino III, sought help from the Supreme Court in prosecuting Arroyo, who is accused of rigging elections, but the Supreme Court upheld her right to travel. The government ignored the ruling and got an arrest warrant from a lower court. Arroyo pardoned her predecessor, Joseph Estrada, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption.