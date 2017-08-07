Former Phillies All-Star Darren Daulton Dies at Age 55

Read it at Philly.com
Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton died Sunday at the age of 55, following a four-year battle with brain cancer. Daulton was a three-time All-Star, and played a total of 14 seasons for the Phillies, including leading the team to the 1993 National League championship. “Darren was a true leader of men,” Phillies Chairman Emeritus Bill Giles said in a team statement. “In addition to being an outstanding clubhouse leader, he was also a fighter. He battled through five knee operations to become an All-Star.”