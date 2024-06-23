Trump Has His VP Picked, but Won’t Say Who
LOCKED IN
During a press gaggle before Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday night, the former president told reporters he had chosen his running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Trump said he “made up” his mind, though he has yet to inform his VP pick of his decision, according to NBC News. Sources close to the former president told NBC that Trump has chosen one of three candidates: Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) or Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND). All of them have spoken ill of Trump previously, with Rubio and Burgum campaigning against him previously and Vance saying he was a “never-Trumper” before running for office. Sources added that the campaign wants someone who “won’t overshadow” Trump, but who will also lay the groundwork for the future of the GOP.