Former Rep. Corrine Brown Sentenced to 5 Years for Fraud and Tax Crimes

Former Rep. Corrine Brown (D-FL) was sentenced Monday to five years in prison after being convicted of 18 felony criminal tax and fraud charges related to raising money for a sham charity, The Florida Times-Union reported. Ronnie Simmons, her longtime chief of staff, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after agreeing to a plea deal and testifying against his former boss. Carla Wiley, the charity’s founder, was sentenced to 21 months. “This was a crime born out of entitlement and greed committed to ensure a lifestyle that was beyond their means,” said District Judge Timothy Corrigan. “Just think of the good that could have been done with that money if it would have been used for its intended purpose.”