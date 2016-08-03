Former RNC Chair: I Won't Vote Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Another prominent member of the Republican Party publicly said that he would not be supporting Donald Trump in the election. During an appearance on "With All Due Respect," former Montana governor and former chairman of the Republican National Committee Marc Racicot said he would not vote for Trump. "I don't know what I'm going to do but I do know that I'm not going to be casting a ballot for the presently existing Republican nominee," Racicot said.