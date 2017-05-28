Former Senator and Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Bunning Dead at 85

Jim Bunning, a baseball legend who also served in Congress, has died at the age of 85. The Hall of Fame pitcher’s death comes after he suffered a stroke last October, and his family said he died late Friday of complications. Over his 17-year baseball career, Bunning played for the Detroit Tigers, the Phillies, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his mark on the game, going down in history as one of only 23 major league players to throw a perfect game. After leaving baseball behind, he served six consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives starting in 1986 and served in the Senate from 1998 to 2010. Bunning leaves behind his wife, Mary, the couple’s nine children, 35 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, ESPN reports. “The family is deeply grateful for the love and prayers of Jim's friends and supporters. While he was a public servant with a Hall of Fame career, his legacy to us is that of a beloved husband, caring father and supportive grandfather,” his family said in a statement.
