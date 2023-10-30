CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former ‘SNL’ Writer Savaged for Laughing at Matthew Perry’s Death
‘DISGUSTING’
Read it at TMZ
Comedian Kevin Brennan sparked online outrage after laughing at the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. Brennan, a former SNL writer and the estranged brother of Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan, posted a link on X to a TMZ story about Perry’s death at the age of 54 with the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” He later shared another link to a separate TMZ article about his mocking post, claiming: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.” Brennan also replied to someone asking why “is drowning in a hot tub funny,” answering: “Because it’s not very deep.” X users replied to Brennan’s original post to call it “disgusting,” “sick,” and “abhorrent.”