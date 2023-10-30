CHEAT SHEET
    Former ‘SNL’ Writer Savaged for Laughing at Matthew Perry’s Death

    ‘DISGUSTING’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film “17 Again” in Los Angeles, April 14, 2009.

    Phil McCarten/Reuters

    Comedian Kevin Brennan sparked online outrage after laughing at the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. Brennan, a former SNL writer and the estranged brother of Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan, posted a link on X to a TMZ story about Perry’s death at the age of 54 with the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” He later shared another link to a separate TMZ article about his mocking post, claiming: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.” Brennan also replied to someone asking why “is drowning in a hot tub funny,” answering: “Because it’s not very deep.” X users replied to Brennan’s original post to call it “disgusting,” “sick,” and “abhorrent.”

