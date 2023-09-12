Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Mike Williams Dies at Age 36
R.I.P.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Williams, who was severely injured in a construction accident two weeks ago, died Tuesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was 36. The injury left him partially paralyzed, and Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams’ 8-year-old daughter Mya, told the Tampa Bay Times that he asked to be removed from a ventilator last Thursday. Williams was a fourth-round pick from Syracuse University in 2010, and in his debut year in the NFL, he received 964 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, earning him second place in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He remained at Tampa Bay for three more years before he was traded to the Bills in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, in 2014. He finished his football journey in 2016 with the Chiefs.