Ex-‘Today’ Anchor Jenna Wolfe Reveals She Split From Wife in 2021
‘NO SPACE ANYWHERE’
Former Today anchor and fitness correspondent Jenna Wolfe has revealed that she and her wife Stephanie Gosk–with whom she has two young daughters–split in September 2021 after eight years of marriage. Wolfe told People that she and Gosk are “still great friends” and “still loving parents” to Harper (9) and Quinn (8), and that COVID had a lot to do with the break-up. “When there’s two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there’s just no space anywhere…We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out.” Complicating matters further during this tumultuous period, Wolfe’s mother was diagnosed with aggressive stage 3 breast and lymph node cancer. While her mom successfully defeated the disease, the 49-year-old Wolfe (who tested positive for BRCA, the breast cancer gene) felt compelled to immediately have a preventive hysterectomy and double mastectomy.