CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Former Trump Adviser Rick Gates to Pen Memoir About Administration

    SPILLING TEA

    Tarpley Hitt

    Reporter

    Al Drago/Reuters

    Former Trump adviser Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy against the U.S. in 2018, will write a memoir about his time in the Trump Administration and as a witness in the Mueller investigation, Business Insider reports. After his arrest, Gates admitted to helping hide $75 million of illicit campaign funds in foreign bank accounts with his colleague, Paul Manafort. Gates, who agreed to work with prosecutors, got off with a sentence of 45 days in jail, three years probation, and a $20,000 fine. The tell-all, titled Wicked Game: An Insider’s Account of How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost, will debut on Oct. 13, in the final weeks before the election.

    Read it at The New York Times