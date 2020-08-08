CHEAT SHEET
Former Trump Adviser Rick Gates to Pen Memoir About Administration
Former Trump adviser Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy against the U.S. in 2018, will write a memoir about his time in the Trump Administration and as a witness in the Mueller investigation, Business Insider reports. After his arrest, Gates admitted to helping hide $75 million of illicit campaign funds in foreign bank accounts with his colleague, Paul Manafort. Gates, who agreed to work with prosecutors, got off with a sentence of 45 days in jail, three years probation, and a $20,000 fine. The tell-all, titled Wicked Game: An Insider’s Account of How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost, will debut on Oct. 13, in the final weeks before the election.