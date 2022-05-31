Former Trump Aide Peter Navarro Subpoenaed in Jan. 6 Investigation
HOT WATER
The Justice Department keeps ramping up its case against former President Donald Trump. Peter Navarro, who was one of Trump’s advisers after his 2020 election loss, revealed Monday that he’d been subpoenaed to testify in the grand jury investigation into the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Navarro said he’s been called to speak to the jury on Thursday and that he must give prosecutors all records he may have related to the insurrection. He’ll also be required to submit “any communications” he’s had with Trump. According to The New York Times, the subpoena suggests that “the Justice Department investigation may be progressing to include activities of people in the White House.” Navarro had previously been found in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear after a previous subpoena. In a lawsuit that he hopes will block this one, he calls it “fruit of the poisonous tree.”